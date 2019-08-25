|
|
Sherlyn A. Reynolds
Louisville - Sherlyn A. Reynolds, 80, passed away in Summerfield, Florida on August 16, 2019. She was born in Louisville on August 20, 1938 to the late Harry and Edna Schornberg. Sherlyn was the purchaser for Gym and Swim for over 20 years before she retired. She was a past president of the Kentuckiana Square Dancers Association and was a member of the J-Walkers dance group for many years. She was a member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed reading crime novels and traveling with her husband.
In addition to her parents, Sherlyn is preceded in death by her son, Tracy Reynolds and a brother-in-law, Stan Stewart.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 61 years, Wendell Reynolds; a daughter, Wendy Reynolds- Clarkson (Dennis); a granddaughter, Amy Clarkson; siblings, Jean Stewart, Harry Schornberg Jr. (Terry), Denise Smith (Lloyd) and Janice Littrell (Rick); and several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Sherlyn's life will take place at 12 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with entombment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 3-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sherlyn's honor to WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019