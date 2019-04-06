Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Resources
Sherrell W. Nunnelley Obituary
Sherrell W. Nunnelley

Louisville - Sherrell W. Nunnelley, 96 passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.

He was the owner and founder of Nunnelley Funeral Home.

Memberships include Hazelwood Baptist Church, Kiwanis Club, Board of Education, Louisville Breakfast Club, Confederate Stamp Alliance, International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Louisville Magic Club where he was honored with the title of Dean.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jean.

Survivors include two sons Sherrell "Tookie" Nunnelley (Martha) and Louis "L.D." Nunnelley and one granddaughter Lauren Nunnelley.

Funeral service 12 Noon Wednesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 1 to 8 PM Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Louisville Magic Club, PO Box 99801, Lou., KY 40269 or Beechmont Womans Club, 4516 S. Sixth St., Lou., KY. 40214.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
