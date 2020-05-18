Sherron Anne SchottLouisville - 76, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.She worked at Trans Union Credit Bureau in the accounting department and retired from Humana in the billing and enrollment department. Sherron was a member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church and volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul and a proud graduate of University of Louisville.Sherron is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Teresa Ries; husband, Dennis L. Schott Sr.; and grandchildren, Jennifer Schott Jackson and Ashley Sadler.She is survived by her children, Teresa Schott, Veronica Sadler (Edward), Debra Cress, Rebecca Herbert (George), Dennis L. Schott Jr. (Lisa), Theodore Schott (Ginger), Steven Schott, Mo Schott; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Ebertshauser (Jerry); and brother, Fred P. Ries Jr. (Elaine).Her celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Hwy with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd.Masks are strongly recommended and please no food or drinks allowed.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or Mary Queen of Peace Church.