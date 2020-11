Or Copy this URL to Share

Louisville - 66, passed away Sat. Nov.14, 2020. She was a member of Emmanuel Bapt. Church for over 50 years. Survivors: husband, Robert E. Halsell, Jr.; children, Robert lll and Andrea and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation: Thurs. 10AM followed by service at 12PM at her church, 3815 W. Broadway. Services entrusted to Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.









