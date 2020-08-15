Sherry Hasty
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Sherry Jean (Minks) Hasty, age 65, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on August 14, 2020. Mrs. Hasty was born on October 9, 1954 in Louisville, KY to the late Paul Humphrey and Lucille (Ayers) Minks. She was a lab supervisor and medical assistant for Dr. William French's office, Internist. She was a member of Davidson Memorial United Methodist Church. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; the parents who raised her, Virgil and Mamie Girtley; and siblings, Tommy Minks, Marvin Minks and Bonnie Sue Decker.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 47 years, Billy Hasty; children, Kimberly Curry and Jennifer St. Clair (Eric); grandchildren, Hunter, William Dalton and Elexia Campbell, Gavin Curry and Tatum St. Clair; siblings, Joyce Mercer (Arthur), Molly Faye Minks and William Ray Minks (Fran); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2-8 pm and Friday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com