Sherry Lee (Schroerlucke) Thompson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Lee (Schroerlucke) Thompson

LOUISVILLE - , 71, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, with her daughter and caregiver, Jami by her side.

Sherry was a one of a kind person always full of laughter and jokes even after the dementia took hold of most of her memories. She strived to make people laugh and have a great time no matter what was happening. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, Gigi and loyal friend to all who knew her. She rarely met a stranger and had a heart of gold. She will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Sherry grew up in the south end of Louisville where she graduated from Pleasure Ridge Park High School Class of 1965. She worked at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital for over 20 years and also played Santa Claus for the patients and her co-workers children for several years. She retired in 1995 and spent most of her time in Campbellsville, KY at Green River Lake with her family and friends. She enjoyed fishing, riding on the pontoon and relaxing on a float in the lake.

Preceding her in death are her husband of 50 years, Gerald "Jerry" Thompson; her parents, Louis and Malvrie Casey and Harold "Pete" Schroerlucke; her in laws, Charles "Gee" and Ruth Thompson; and brothers, Nick and Brad Schroerlucke.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter and caregiver, Jami Thompson (Larry Eldridge); her "son" (nephew), Todd Schroerlucke (Denise); brother, Tommy Schroerlucke; uncle, Gerald Allen; "grandchildren", Katie, Callum and Connor McLauchlan (Australia); great nieces, Brittany Schroerlucke, Victoria McDowell (Eli), and Calleigh Schroerlucke; great nephews, Trevor and Nick Schroerlucke; great-great niece, Harper McDowell; her fur baby, Ravyn; her grand dogs, Radar, Reagyn and Zeke; her grand cats, Meadow and Charlie; and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral Services will be private to due the coronavirus. Owen Funeral Home-Dixie Highway is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be at Bethany Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved