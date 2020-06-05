Sherry Lee (Schroerlucke) ThompsonLOUISVILLE - , 71, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, with her daughter and caregiver, Jami by her side.Sherry was a one of a kind person always full of laughter and jokes even after the dementia took hold of most of her memories. She strived to make people laugh and have a great time no matter what was happening. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, Gigi and loyal friend to all who knew her. She rarely met a stranger and had a heart of gold. She will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.Sherry grew up in the south end of Louisville where she graduated from Pleasure Ridge Park High School Class of 1965. She worked at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital for over 20 years and also played Santa Claus for the patients and her co-workers children for several years. She retired in 1995 and spent most of her time in Campbellsville, KY at Green River Lake with her family and friends. She enjoyed fishing, riding on the pontoon and relaxing on a float in the lake.Preceding her in death are her husband of 50 years, Gerald "Jerry" Thompson; her parents, Louis and Malvrie Casey and Harold "Pete" Schroerlucke; her in laws, Charles "Gee" and Ruth Thompson; and brothers, Nick and Brad Schroerlucke.She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter and caregiver, Jami Thompson (Larry Eldridge); her "son" (nephew), Todd Schroerlucke (Denise); brother, Tommy Schroerlucke; uncle, Gerald Allen; "grandchildren", Katie, Callum and Connor McLauchlan (Australia); great nieces, Brittany Schroerlucke, Victoria McDowell (Eli), and Calleigh Schroerlucke; great nephews, Trevor and Nick Schroerlucke; great-great niece, Harper McDowell; her fur baby, Ravyn; her grand dogs, Radar, Reagyn and Zeke; her grand cats, Meadow and Charlie; and a host of extended family and friends.Funeral Services will be private to due the coronavirus. Owen Funeral Home-Dixie Highway is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be at Bethany Cemetery.