Sherry Lynn HabeebLouisville - 67, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.She was a former receptionist for Dr. James F. Bennett, and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Thelma Habeeb, and a brother, David Habeeb.She is survived by her sister and brothers, Sandy Habeeb, Doug Habeeb (Clare), Dennis Habeeb, and Donald Habeeb (Beth); and several nieces and nephew.The family would like to express their thanks to the Norton Cancer Institute and the cancer unit at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital for their kindness and care.Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Monday at Holy Family Church, 3926 Poplar Level Road with private entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park. There will be no visitation.Memorial gifts may be made to the Donor's favorite charity.