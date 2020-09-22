1/1
Sherry Lynn Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Lynn Morgan

Sherry Lynn Morgan, age 60, joined her Father Jack, Brother John, her dog Alley, and other loved ones in heaven on September 18, 2020. This following a very courageous battle with Cancer.

She cherished her time as a Mom, but even more- being a Nana. She will be remembered by all for the fun, loving, often stubborn, and always compassionate person she was. Sherry had a heart of gold. She was always a dedicated UofL fan and she loved the Dallas Cowboys.

Sherry will be lovingly remembered by her children, Nicole, Amanda (John), Brian, and Brandy; her grandchildren Nevaeh, Kaleb, Adison, Khloe, John, Harper, Lucas, Delanie, and soon to arrive, Silas ; her mother Pearl Madden; her siblings Vickie, Danny, and Jimmy; her nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held on September 29th at 5:30 pm at Grace Church, 6901 Mount Calvary Dr. Louisville, KY 40214.

In lieu of flowers, celebrate Sherry's life by donating to Shirley's Way.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved