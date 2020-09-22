Sherry Lynn Morgan
Sherry Lynn Morgan, age 60, joined her Father Jack, Brother John, her dog Alley, and other loved ones in heaven on September 18, 2020. This following a very courageous battle with Cancer.
She cherished her time as a Mom, but even more- being a Nana. She will be remembered by all for the fun, loving, often stubborn, and always compassionate person she was. Sherry had a heart of gold. She was always a dedicated UofL fan and she loved the Dallas Cowboys.
Sherry will be lovingly remembered by her children, Nicole, Amanda (John), Brian, and Brandy; her grandchildren Nevaeh, Kaleb, Adison, Khloe, John, Harper, Lucas, Delanie, and soon to arrive, Silas ; her mother Pearl Madden; her siblings Vickie, Danny, and Jimmy; her nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on September 29th at 5:30 pm at Grace Church, 6901 Mount Calvary Dr. Louisville, KY 40214.
In lieu of flowers, celebrate Sherry's life by donating to Shirley's Way.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.