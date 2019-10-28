|
|
Sherry Michelle Fawbush
Louisville - Sherry "Michelle" Fawbush passed away Oct. 27, 2019.
Preceded in death; by her father, George A. Murphy and a granddaughter, Kylee M. Revard.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband; Scott Fawbush, children; Kara Revard (Devon), Jeremy Murphy, John Wolney Jr. (Amy), Michael Fawbush, Krystal Fawbush and Kaitlyn Fawbush, 12 grandchildren, mother Thelma Murphy, sister Cathy McGuire, brother Donald E. Murphy, niece Monica Gollar.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2:00pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 30 from 1-8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019