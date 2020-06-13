Sherry Mothershead McMillenMt. Washington - Sherry Lane Mothershead McMillen returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.She was a graduate from the Mt. Washington High School and the Spencerian College for secretarial school. Sherry worked for South Central Bell and Bell South for 34 years. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Washington United Methodist Church, where she served on numerous committees throughout the years.She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon King and Doreatha Harris Mothershead.She leaves behind her loving family including her husband of 58 years, Max Glenn McMillen; her eldest son, Glenn Scott McMillen; her youngest son, Terry Lee McMillen (Kristen); two adoring grandchildren, Kaden and Wesley McMillen; and her sister, Verna Lee Jennette (Larry).Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Funeral services and burial will be private.Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are suggested to her church.