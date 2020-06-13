Sherry Mothershead McMillen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Mothershead McMillen

Mt. Washington - Sherry Lane Mothershead McMillen returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.

She was a graduate from the Mt. Washington High School and the Spencerian College for secretarial school. Sherry worked for South Central Bell and Bell South for 34 years. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Washington United Methodist Church, where she served on numerous committees throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon King and Doreatha Harris Mothershead.

She leaves behind her loving family including her husband of 58 years, Max Glenn McMillen; her eldest son, Glenn Scott McMillen; her youngest son, Terry Lee McMillen (Kristen); two adoring grandchildren, Kaden and Wesley McMillen; and her sister, Verna Lee Jennette (Larry).

Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Funeral services and burial will be private.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are suggested to her church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved