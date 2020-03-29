Services
Shevonne Lee Birkla


1955 - 2020
Shevonne Lee Birkla Obituary
Shevonne Lee Birkla

Louisville - Shevonne Lee Birkla , 64, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on March 28, 2020. Shevonne was born on December 7, 1955, Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert and Beverly (Pearson) Scott.

Shevonne is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Mike Birkla; children, son, Robert Michael Birkla;, step-Son, Michael Birkla, Jr., 3 grandchildren; brother, Brent Charles Scott (Nancy); step-Mother, Blanch Scott; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation and service will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
