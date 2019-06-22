Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Stephen Baptist Church
1018 S. 15th Street
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Baptist Church
1018 S. 15th Street
Shirlee L. Smith

Louisville - 76, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was a retired school teacher of 27 years with JCPS. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Ronald K. Smith; children, Robin Andrews (Keith), Kenny Smith (Tracy), Sherri Smith, Ramont Smith, and Sean Smith; siblings, Ida Jean White, Charles Lewis, and Sherman Lewis; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral will be 12 noon Monday at St. Stephen Baptist Church, 1018 S. 15th Street, with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be presented to the Shirlee Lewis Smith Cheerleading Scholarship Fund. Professional services provided by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 22, 2019
