Shirlee L. Smith
Louisville - 76, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was a retired school teacher of 27 years with JCPS. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Ronald K. Smith; children, Robin Andrews (Keith), Kenny Smith (Tracy), Sherri Smith, Ramont Smith, and Sean Smith; siblings, Ida Jean White, Charles Lewis, and Sherman Lewis; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral will be 12 noon Monday at St. Stephen Baptist Church, 1018 S. 15th Street, with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be presented to the Shirlee Lewis Smith Cheerleading Scholarship Fund. Professional services provided by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 22, 2019