Services
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 543-6881
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirlee Hawksley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirlee Marie Hawksley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirlee Marie Hawksley Obituary
Shirlee Marie Hawksley

Louisville - 84 passed away on January 3, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro.

She was a member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, a past member of Associated Builders and Contractors and a native of Johnson City, NY.

She was preceded in death by her husband James J. Hughes, her parents Thomas and Lita Hanrahan and a sister Christine Ackley.

She is survived by her children David Michael of New Albany, IN, Angela Hawksley-Manion(Curtis)of Goshen, KY, Chris Hawksley (Debbie)of Brooks, KY and Mike Hawksley (Jessica) of Richmond, KY, 7 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday January 9, 2020 at Maraman Billings Funeral Home followed by an open reception from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirlee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maraman Billings Funeral Home
Download Now