|
|
Shirlee Marie Hawksley
Louisville - 84 passed away on January 3, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro.
She was a member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, a past member of Associated Builders and Contractors and a native of Johnson City, NY.
She was preceded in death by her husband James J. Hughes, her parents Thomas and Lita Hanrahan and a sister Christine Ackley.
She is survived by her children David Michael of New Albany, IN, Angela Hawksley-Manion(Curtis)of Goshen, KY, Chris Hawksley (Debbie)of Brooks, KY and Mike Hawksley (Jessica) of Richmond, KY, 7 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday January 9, 2020 at Maraman Billings Funeral Home followed by an open reception from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020