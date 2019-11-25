|
|
Shirleen Crenshaw
Louisville - Mrs. Shirleen Crenshaw, age 58, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on November 24, 2019. Ms. Crenshaw was born in Louisville on December 4, 1960 to Jackie and Shirley 'Westbay' Ramsey. Mrs. Crenshaw was a member of Zoneton Chapter #576 Order of the Eastern Star, and VFW Post 5710. She is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Ramsey; grandmothers, Louise Westbay and Mary Lee; grandfather, Clearance Westbay; and nieces, Lisa and Brandy Coy. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Glen Crenshaw; children, David Lester (Michelle) and Chasity Lester; grandchildren, Dayton, Donavon, Aleah, David, and Aiden; father, Jackie Ramsey; siblings, Jackie Ramsey Jr. (Lynn), Robin Lynn Noe, and Renee June Walls (Jesse); several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019