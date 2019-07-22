Resources
Shirleene O'Loughlin

Shirleene O'Loughlin In Memoriam
Shirleene O'Loughlin

September 15, 1947 - July 22, 2017

Two years ago God needed you and called you back home. I loved your smile, your mischief, your big heart and am thankful every day that I found the one my soul loved. God puts you on earth to make a mark and to those your spirit touched their lives will never be the same. Who you love and who loves you are what's most important and I'm blessed that we shared that love. I believe you still walk beside me and make me better. I will hold you in my heart while God holds you in the palm of His hand. Until we meet again.

Loving husband, Marty
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 22, 2019
