|
|
Shirley A. (Grissom) Dunn
Louisville - DUNN, Shirley A. (Grissom), 71, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene W. Dunn; her parents, John Henry and Ruddell (Fields) Grissom; and sister, Margie Whitaker.
She is survived by her son, Paul J. Dunn (Candace); brothers, Pete and Bob Meredith; sister, Wilma McElwain; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1pm-7pm Sunday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. Funeral service will be 10am Monday at the funeral home, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens, West.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019