|
|
Shirley A. Perronie
Louisville - Shirley A. Perronie, 92, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.
She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Flora and Clyde Messex. She was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was an avid reader, loved gardening, the Kentucky Wildcats and the beach.
Shirley was preceded in death by Philip Perronie, her beloved husband of fifty seven years, her daughter, Betty (Boopie) Benjamin, her son-in-law, Jimmy Carr, her brothers, Charles and Louis Messex, and her sister, Betty Younger.
She is survived by daughters Anita Carr, Phyllis Cox (Greg), and son-in-law David Benjamin, grandchildren Philip Carr (Nicole), Jamie Crume (Jon), Joey Carr, Stacey Kerr, Julie Powell, Courtney Guthrie (Phillip), and Tony Cox, great-grandchildren Mac, Nate, and Lorenzo Carr, Jacob Forden (Des), Thomas Forden (Sunnye), Kali Forden, Jordan and Kurtis Kerr, Reese Powell, Sam Cecil, and Owen Guthrie, and great-great-grandchildren Carly Forden, Ellie Forden, and Leo Ruhl. Shirley was the matriarch of a large and loving extended family. She will be greatly missed by many.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22nd from 11 AM to 8 PM at Bosse Funeral Home at 1355 Ellison Avenue. Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 23rd at 10 AM with burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019