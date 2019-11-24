Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
Mayfield, KY
View Map
Shirley Ann Adams

Shirley Ann Adams Obituary
Shirley Ann Adams

Louisville - Shirley Ann (Richards) Adams, 77, of Louisville passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Park Terrace.

Shirley was born in Mayfield, Ky. was a member of Carlisle Ave. Baptist Church, a Kentucky Colonel and was an avid Kentucky Wildcat Fan. She had retired from Medicheive as a receptionist.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Richard Adams; two sisters, Jill Taylor & Elwanda Richards; two brothers, Jay & Jimmy Richards.

Survivors include, her two sons, Brad Adams (Sandy) & Craig Adams (Pam); a sister, Betty Ritenour; a brother in law Corky Adams; six grandchildren, Austin, Aaron, Annie, Bradford & Noel Adams & Mindy Henon; four great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M. EST Wednesday at Highland Park Cemetery Mayfield, KY. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy.

Memorial gifts to Park Terrace.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
