Shirley Ann Adams
Louisville - Shirley Ann (Richards) Adams, 77, of Louisville passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Park Terrace.
Shirley was born in Mayfield, Ky. was a member of Carlisle Ave. Baptist Church, a Kentucky Colonel and was an avid Kentucky Wildcat Fan. She had retired from Medicheive as a receptionist.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Richard Adams; two sisters, Jill Taylor & Elwanda Richards; two brothers, Jay & Jimmy Richards.
Survivors include, her two sons, Brad Adams (Sandy) & Craig Adams (Pam); a sister, Betty Ritenour; a brother in law Corky Adams; six grandchildren, Austin, Aaron, Annie, Bradford & Noel Adams & Mindy Henon; four great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M. EST Wednesday at Highland Park Cemetery Mayfield, KY. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy.
Memorial gifts to Park Terrace.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019