Spring Valley Funeral & Cremation - Louisville
719 East Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40202
502-742-8016
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
West End Baptist Church
1400 S 4th Street
Louisville, KY
Shirley Ann Barnett

Shirley Ann Barnett

Shirley Ann Barnett 79 passed away on Thursday January 2,2020. Born in Louisville, KY to James Dunn & Mattie Staley Dunn, she found Christ at West End Baptist Church. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her 4 sisters & 2 brothers. She is survived by 3 daughters Debra Linear, Pamela Linear, Stephanie 'Deva' Miller (Wendell) and 1 son Tyrone Jenkins (Stephanie) and 2 brothers Estell Brent (Gladys) Alfred Dunn (Wanda) 8 grandchildren & 9 Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces & nephews & family friends. Memorial Service: January 9, 2020 Time: 1:00 pm Place: West End Baptist Church 1400 S 4th Street Louisville, KY 40208. Pastor Dr. Dartanya G. Hill Sr. officiating
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
