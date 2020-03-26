Services
Shirley Ann Berg

Shirley Ann Berg Obituary
Shirley Ann Berg

Louisville - Shirley Ann Berg, passed away peacefully on March 24th. Shirley was an incredibly talented individual, a floral designer, interior decorator, seamstress and cook. She epitomized the idea of turning a sows ear into a silk purse. Her happiest of days would consist of preparing a picnic and entertaining family and friends at one of the many homes that she and Marvin shared on her beloved Ohio River.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Berg, parents Emile and Stella Marrillia, brothers Butz and Pete Marrillia and sisters Virginia Monroe, Fanny Gray and Patty Lou Werner. Survivors include sisters Evelyn Greenwell, Carolyn Dye, Nancy Nichols, brother Sam Marrillia. And many nieces and nephews.

Private entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
