Shirley Ann Braun Lovelace
Okolona - Beautiful Shirley Braun Lovelace earned her angel wings on Friday, March 20, 2020, while supported by her family and friends. She was placed in hospice/palliative care and died peacefully in her sleep at Audubon Hospital from complications related to a urinary tract infection. She was born on July 17, 1939 in Louisville, KY to the late Charles Braun, Sr. and Virginia Bayer Braun. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Braun, Jr. (Lois) and Thomas Braun; brother-in-law, Richard Lovelace and sister-in-law, Donna Lovelace. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 59 years, Franklin Lovelace, Sr.; son, Franklin Lovelace, Jr. (Marie); grandchildren, Merrisa, Kayla and Tiffany; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Delores Braun Thompson (Larry) and Raymond Braun (Margie); sisters-in-law, Lois Lovelace Beane (Robert), Gloria Lovelace and Penny Lovelace Bibey (Brad); brothers-in-law, Ward Lovelace (Donna) and Tom Lovelace (Connie). Shirley graduated from Ahrens High School in 1957. Her first job was at Stewart's Dry Goods. Later on in years, she became a teller at various branches for the Bank of Louisville, where she retired. Shirley was a dedicated Catholic and attended St. Ignatius Church devoutly. Her hobbies were making jewelry, an avid seamstress and upholsterer, playing bingo and volunteering to help others when needed. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 virus all services will be private and limited to close family. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020