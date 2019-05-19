Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Shirley Castrogiovanni
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3926 Poplar Level Road
Shirley Ann Castrogiovanni


Shirley Ann Castrogiovanni

Louisville - 81, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.

She was the former Shirley Ann Eberling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Castrogiovanni; her parents, Fred and Mary Jo Eberling; a sister, Jeanette Cooper; and a great grandson, Mason Hershey.

She is survived her children, Carmella Lands (Charles), Patsy Buechele (Bob), Tony Castrogiovanni, Michael Castrogiovanni (Melissa Krebs), and Joe Castrogiovanni; sister, Betty Capito (Paul); brother, Fred E. Eberling (Lori); 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3926 Poplar Level Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p. m. Wednesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.

Memorial gifts may be made to Autism Society of Kentuckiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
