Shirley Ann Franklin Hickerson (Mimi)



Louisville - Shirley Ann Franklin Hickerson (Mimi), 88, of Louisville, passed away on June 17, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by her four children Denise Duncan (Tom), Dawn Goldsmith, Duane Hickerson (Katie), and Dwight Hickerson (Judi), and her grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Duncan, Emily Duncan, Caroline Goldsmith, Victoria Goldsmith, Kristen Hickerson, and Jared Hickerson (Ellie). She is reunited in heaven with her loving husband William Lawrence Hickerson, who preceded her in death by only 67 days after 67 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Hauck and Doris Muth, and her grandson William Duncan.



Born in Louisville in 1932, Shirley was the youngest daughter of Ual G. and Jesse Domeischel Franklin. She was a graduate of Atherton High School. Shirley and Bill started dating in the 10th grade and were married on her twenty-first birthday. While raising four children, she became a Real Estate Agent with Miller Meeks and Lynch. When Shirley and Bill returned to Louisville they founded Hickerson Sales & Engineering Company where she was the Secretary/Treasurer.



It was abundantly clear in all her words and actions that Shirley was a doting mother, aunt and grandmother. She never missed a single milestone in her children and grandchildren's lives, and was universally adored beyond her immediate family, as she was always the life of party. She loved to travel, particularly when it was to be with her family. She was an avid horse racing fan and owner. She is remembered, among other things, for her love of dogs and University of Kentucky basketball. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church (Louisville). The family would like to thank the staff at Cedarhurst in Lexington for their care of Shirley over the past year. Due to the recent visitation restrictions at Cedarhurst, Shirley was assisted in care by Kathy Needy, giving her family great peace.



A memorial service in celebration of Shirley's life will be held after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. A small burial service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. Memorial contributions: St Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville KY 40205 and Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr, Lexington KY 40504









