Shirley Ann GarveyFloyd's Knobs - Shirley Ann (Johnson) Garvey, 69, of Floyd's Knobs, Indiana passed away on April 20th, 2020 at Providence long-term nursing care facility in New Albany, Indiana.She is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" Garvey. Shirley and Bill were married for 31 years.Shirley was retired from her job as a government employee of 30 years, 20 years at the Naval Ordnance Station in Louisville, and ten years at the ARMY Corps of Engineers in Louisville where she was a contracting specialist. She was a member of Northside Christian Church in New Albany, Indiana. She was active in the Ladies Director Staff at Kosair Shrine Center. She was a UofL Cardinals fan. Shirley and Bill enjoyed many years in their winter home in Estero, Florida, where they fished and went to the beaches on their pontoon boat. Shirley and Bill were .also very active in the Bonita Springs Moose Club. She was a very proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.Shirley is also survived by her Sister, Mary.Dennison (Jerry), her children, a son Paul Ranney,D.M.D. (Ginger), her daughter Kelly Jenkins (James), and her step-daughter Tara G. Allen,D.V.M. (Dwayne), five grandchildren, Taylor Thomas (Joey), Tanner Allen, Grace Allen, Sydney Jenkins, and Luke Allen, and one great-grandchild, Roman Thomas. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, Foster A. "Bob" and Elizabeth Johnson, a brother Thomas E. 'Tony" Johnson.A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, July 7th from 3:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40299. Burial will be the following day at Highland Memory Gardens, 279 Landis Lane, Mount Washington, Kentucky 40047, with Pastor George Ross of Northside Christian Church presiding.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Northside Christian Church "Mission Trips", 4407 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150.