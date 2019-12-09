|
Shirley Ann Graham Breaden
Shirley Ann Graham Breaden, 81, proceeded in death by her husband Charles E. Breaden, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Born in Louisville, she was a daughter of the late Clinton and Grace Graham. She was an avid UK fan. She is survived by two daughters, Debra Ann (Mark) Gullett, Lexington, and Donna (Barry) Covington, Corinth; a son, Charles Ray Breaden, Corinth; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, James Robert Graham. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA, 22202.
