Shirley Ann Key
Louisville -
Shirley Ann Key, 84, left us to join the divine dance with her Creator on July 12, 2019.
She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church and their quilting group. She deeply loved her family and her church.
Shirley was preceded in death by her oldest son, Larry Key; grandparents, Jocob and Mary Rose Brooker; mother, Margaret Block; brothers, Eugene and Kenneth Block; sister, Betty Strader.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Key; sons, Greg (Kathy) Key and David Key; daughter, Melinda (Ken) Thieneman; brother, Bernie Block; sisters, Mary Gannon, Joan Haburne, Theresa Jones; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11am Tuesday at St. Peter the Apostle, 5431 Johnsontown Rd. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West to follow.
Visitation will be 2-8pm Monday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.
Special thanks to Dr. Doering and the staff at Norton Cancer Institute and her hospice nurse, Robin.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019