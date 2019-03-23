Shirley Ann Krisch Brown



Louisville - Shirley Ann Krisch Brown, 84, of Louisville died March 17, 2019 at Baptist Health Care. She was born January 18, 1935 to Charles and Flora Krisch.



Ann attended St Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Academy and St Joseph Infirmary of Nursing. She was a registered nurse, working at Kosair Crippled Children's Hospital on Eastern Parkway until they closed and Norton's Children's until she retired with 42 years of service.



She was a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America with Pack and Troop 366, Mohawk District. She was the first woman in the Old Kentucky Home Council to serve as a district chairman and Roundtable chairman. As a Scout Leader she was active for many years at the unit, district, and council levels as well as the Catholic Committee on Scouting.



Ann and her husband George were charter founding members of St. Athanasius Church.



Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George J. Brown and sister Cecilia (Ce Ce) Brown.



Ann is survived by her sister, Edna Lanahan (David); brother-in-law, Norman Brown (Ce Ce); three sons, Christopher (Linda), Matthew (Christie) and Nicholas (Lisa); three granddaughters, Leah Timbo (Richard), Allison Haley (Brandon) and Emily Brown; four great grandchildren, Alice Timbo, Karson Simpson, Richard Timbo III, and Penelope Haley; and many lifelong friends, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services for Ann will be held at 1 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. She will be placed to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the funeral home and on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10 AM to the time of the service.



It was mom's wishes that any memorial gifts be given to Kosair Charities. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.



The Brown family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Baptist Healthcare, Hosparus and Glen Ridge Health Campus for the care provided to her over the last couple of years. Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary