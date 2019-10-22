|
Shirley Ann Mattingly Prewitt
Louisville - 85, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Prewitt; her siblings, Joe Mattingly, Patricia Dick, & Don Mattingly; granddaughter, Shelby Coogle.
She was a lifelong member of St. Rita Catholic Church and she was also a member of the Discalced Carmelite Order. Shirley worked as a secretary for her husband's business, Jim Prewitt Home Repair.
Left to cherish her memory, her children; Doug Prewitt (Susan), Dave Prewitt (Rocky), Kathy Prewitt, Diane Russell (John), Don Prewitt (Lori), five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sister-in-laws; Audrey Mattingly, & Verena Mattingly, and a host of many other family and friends.
Visitation Thursday, October, 24, 2019, 2-8pm and Friday, October 25, 2019, 9:00-9:30am, at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, 10am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy with entombment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in Shirley's memory may be directed to or Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019