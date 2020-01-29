|
Shirley Ann McKee
Louisville - 87, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.
She was born on August 29, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Michael and Loraine Ley. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Glen E. McKee, Sr. son, Glen E. McKee, Jr. and grandmother Bessie L. Shryock.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Linda Acton (Kim), Patsy Yopp (Greg); daughter-in-law, Sally McKee; grandchildren, Michael Thrasher, Brian McKee, Cheryl Falkenstein, Suzanne Acton, Colin Yopp; great-grandchildren Lily Thrasher, Trevor Thrasher, Brayden McCoy, Liah McKee, Leilah McKee, Hunter Falkenstein and Stella Falkenstein; and her fur-babies, Lexi and Meggie.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Her Funeral Service will be at 6:00 pm that evening at the funeral home. A private entombment will be held at a later date.
The family requests that contributions in Shirley's memory be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020