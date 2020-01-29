Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley McKee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann McKee

Add a Memory
Shirley Ann McKee Obituary
Shirley Ann McKee

Louisville - 87, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.

She was born on August 29, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Michael and Loraine Ley. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Glen E. McKee, Sr. son, Glen E. McKee, Jr. and grandmother Bessie L. Shryock.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Linda Acton (Kim), Patsy Yopp (Greg); daughter-in-law, Sally McKee; grandchildren, Michael Thrasher, Brian McKee, Cheryl Falkenstein, Suzanne Acton, Colin Yopp; great-grandchildren Lily Thrasher, Trevor Thrasher, Brayden McCoy, Liah McKee, Leilah McKee, Hunter Falkenstein and Stella Falkenstein; and her fur-babies, Lexi and Meggie.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Her Funeral Service will be at 6:00 pm that evening at the funeral home. A private entombment will be held at a later date.

The family requests that contributions in Shirley's memory be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now