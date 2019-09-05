Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Mischler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Mischler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Mischler Obituary
Shirley Ann Mischler

Louisville - Shirley Ann Mischler, 69, passed away September 5, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Bramblet Mischler.

She is survived by her father, William Mischler; her daughters, Jennifer Lynn May (Doug), and Tammy Grewe; her brother, William Alan Mischler (Dee) and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Animal Care Society via the link provided.

http://www.animalcaresociety.org/animalcare-society-donation

Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.

Services will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home.

Burial at Bethany Cemetery will follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now