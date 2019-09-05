|
Shirley Ann Mischler
Louisville - Shirley Ann Mischler, 69, passed away September 5, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Bramblet Mischler.
She is survived by her father, William Mischler; her daughters, Jennifer Lynn May (Doug), and Tammy Grewe; her brother, William Alan Mischler (Dee) and many other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Animal Care Society via the link provided.
http://www.animalcaresociety.org/animalcare-society-donation
Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.
Services will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Burial at Bethany Cemetery will follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019