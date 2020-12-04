Shirley Ann Morris, Thompson
Louisville - Shirley Ann "Morris" Thompson, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky went on to her heavenly home Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1938 to the late Nicholas and Rosetta Morris in New Hope, Kentucky.
Shirley was a devoted member for many years of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in Fairdale, Kentucky.
Shirley grew up on a farm and was from a very large family. She was a devoted wife and mother and the joy of her life was motherhood and family. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all her heart. She will be greatly missed.
Her two sons, Jeffrey Thompson and Anthony Thompson and several brothers and sisters, preceded Shirley in death.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of nearly sixty-one years, William "Bill" Thompson, sons, Steve Thompson (Melanie), Roger Thompson (Joanie), daughter-in-law Renee Thompson, grandchildren, Brian, Tori, Andrea, Dana, Eric, Cory, Cody, Hanah, Nicole, Adam, Chris, numerous great grandchildren, brother, Leroy Morris(Lois), sister, Louise Walker and a host of many other family members and friends.
With regret, services will be immediate family. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Catholic Charities.
