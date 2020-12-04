1/1
Shirley Ann Morris Thompson
{ "" }
Shirley Ann Morris, Thompson

Louisville - Shirley Ann "Morris" Thompson, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky went on to her heavenly home Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1938 to the late Nicholas and Rosetta Morris in New Hope, Kentucky.

Shirley was a devoted member for many years of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in Fairdale, Kentucky.

Shirley grew up on a farm and was from a very large family. She was a devoted wife and mother and the joy of her life was motherhood and family. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all her heart. She will be greatly missed.

Her two sons, Jeffrey Thompson and Anthony Thompson and several brothers and sisters, preceded Shirley in death.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of nearly sixty-one years, William "Bill" Thompson, sons, Steve Thompson (Melanie), Roger Thompson (Joanie), daughter-in-law Renee Thompson, grandchildren, Brian, Tori, Andrea, Dana, Eric, Cory, Cody, Hanah, Nicole, Adam, Chris, numerous great grandchildren, brother, Leroy Morris(Lois), sister, Louise Walker and a host of many other family members and friends.

With regret, services will be immediate family. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Catholic Charities.

Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
