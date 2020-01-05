Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Resources
Shirley Ann Schikinger - Shuck

Shirley Ann Schikinger - Shuck Obituary
Shirley Ann Schikinger - Shuck

Louisville - Shirley Ann (Moore) Schikinger - Shuck, 77, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Shirley was a cook at Sandy's Restaurant.

She is preceded in death by a son, Ronald Wayne Schickinger; a brother, Billy Moore.

Survivors include her son, Donnie Schickinger; two grandchildren, Brittney Blocker (David) & Christopher Schickinger; two great grandchildren, Lian & Levi Blocker; a sister, Charlene Woods (Jay).

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial in St. Andrews Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Tuesday.

The family would like to thank Jennifer, Karen & Raphael from the Hosparus staff for the loving care Shirley received.

Memorial gifts to Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
