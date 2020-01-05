|
Shirley Ann Schikinger - Shuck
Louisville - Shirley Ann (Moore) Schikinger - Shuck, 77, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Shirley was a cook at Sandy's Restaurant.
She is preceded in death by a son, Ronald Wayne Schickinger; a brother, Billy Moore.
Survivors include her son, Donnie Schickinger; two grandchildren, Brittney Blocker (David) & Christopher Schickinger; two great grandchildren, Lian & Levi Blocker; a sister, Charlene Woods (Jay).
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial in St. Andrews Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Tuesday.
The family would like to thank Jennifer, Karen & Raphael from the Hosparus staff for the loving care Shirley received.
Memorial gifts to Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020