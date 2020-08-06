Shirley Ann Williams
Louisville - 79, passed away on August 2, 2020. She is survived by her children Debra Thomas (Ollie), Angela Wilson (Kevin), Karen Spencer (Andy), Marcella Olgelsby (Dale), Charles Williams, and William Carter. Services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and funeral to follow at 12 noon at Greater Bethany Baptist Church, 1136 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive with interment in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston St. www.ralfunerals.com