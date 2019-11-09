|
|
Shirley Berger Gocke
Louisville - Shirley Berger Gocke, 94, a longtime resident of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Nazareth Home Newburg, with her family at her side.
She was born November 8, 1924 in Louisville, a daughter of Ferdinand L. Berger and Rebecca D. Berger.
She was a devoted housewife, loved her family and friends, and loved playing golf. Shirley was of the Catholic faith where she was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was alumna of Sacred Heart Academy, class of 1942.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded by her husband, Robert C. Gocke; daughter, Karen C. Gocke; grandson, Craig C. Benson; step-grandson, Scott J. McLean; siblings, Juanita M. "Juanie" Heimbrock; Ferdinand B. "Mickey" Berger and Shane, the dog.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Donna M. Benson (Robert), Robyn K. McLean (Paul); grandchildren, Robert P. Benson (Sarah), Beth Benson Tully (Sean); Michael P. (Whitney) and Stephen A. McLean; great-grandchildren, Palmer and Reece Benson; Sage and Isla Tully; two step-grandchildren, Robert P. McLean (Shayla), and Tina M. Mitchell (Robert) and 10 step-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers may be made to Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078 or online at www.give.reeve.org. or the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Suite B, Louisville, KY 40222 or online at www.kyhumane.org.
Please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019