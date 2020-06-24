Shirley Cave Slater
Shirley Cave Slater

Louisville - Shirley Cave Slater, age 80, passed away June 23, 2020.

Born to the late Herschel and Cecil Cave, Shirley is also preceded in passing by her sister Charlotte Perkins. Here to carry on her memory is loving husband of 38 years, Walter; their children Sheila Hooe and Brian Dixon; 3 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Shirley will always be remembered for her passion to create floral arrangements. She had quite a talent for producing extravagant pieces and also enjoyed working in arts and crafts. She retired from Royal Jewelers where she proudly worked for over 20 years, and attended Speed Memorial Church.

The family would like to send a special recognition to all of the staff of Highlands Rehab. They sincerely appreciate the special care you provided to Shirley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Speed Memorial Church, 328 US-31, Sellersburg, IN 47172.

A visitation will be held Sunday, June 28 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in Shirley's honor will be Monday at 12:00 pm. Shirley will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
