Shirley Culver Spalding



Bardstown - Shirley Culver Spalding, 84, of Bardstown, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.



Born in New Haven, KY, Shirley graduated from St. Catherine High School and shortly thereafter went to work for the Kentucky Standard. This employment was followed by careers with Maupin and Associates, Carpet and Furniture Showroom, and Jim Beam's American Outpost. Many lifelong friendships were formed during these years and she appreciated each and every one of them.



Shirley was very active in her community by serving with The Stephen Foster Music Club and Flaget Memorial Hospital's Women's Auxiliary. She also spent many years volunteering for her church, the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, as a choir member, Altar Society member, bereavement committee, and eucharistic minister. She finished up her volunteer years in the gift shop at Flaget Memorial Hospital where she greeted everyone with a big heart and an even bigger smile.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Marie Culver, two sisters, Dorothy Rogers and Barbara Culver, and one brother, Kenny Culver, all of New Haven.



She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Joseph "Leo" Spalding of Bardstown, three daughters, Janet (Pat) Dwyer, Judy (Bruce) Breitenstein, both of Louisville, and Joanie (David) Mudd, of Bardstown; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Betty Wimsett, Allie Mahoney, and Judy ("B") Cecil all of New Haven, and Rose Mary (Philip) Bradley, of Martinez, GA; two brothers, Freddie (Joanne) Culver of Wilmore, and Raffo ("Bootsie") Culver of New Haven; and one sister-in-law, Lucy Simpson. She also had several cousins, nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.



Because of the pandemic, a private mass with Christian burial will be held at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Rev. Terry Bradshaw will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to either St. Joseph Church or Hospice of Nelson County.



Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









