|
|
Shirley Darlene Selby
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Shirley Darlene Selby, age 58, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Mrs. Selby was born in Louisville on August 9, 1961 to Harold Thomas Atherton and the late Shirley Ann Atherton.
Mrs. Selby was a homemaker who loved her family and dedicated her life to her husband, sons and grandchildren. She was also employed at General Electric Appliances. She loved to bake, karaoke, and mostly spend time with her grandchildren.
Among those that preceded her in death are her mother; Shirley Ann Atherton; brother, Darrell Atherton; and sister in law, Kathy Atherton.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 36 years, David Selby; sons, Joshua (Katie) and Jason (Amber) Selby; grandchildren, Allison, Macie, Henry and Haley; father, Harold Atherton; siblings, Tommy (Diana), Terry (Kathy), and Michael (Angela) Atherton; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 2 pm until 8 pm and on Saturday from 9 am until the time of service at the funeral home.
www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020