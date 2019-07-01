|
Shirley Diamond Bailen
Louisville - 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29th at Magnolia Springs. Shirley was born on May 7,1922, in Louisville, Kentucky to Birdie and Wolf Diamond.
Shirley was married to Dave Bailen for 66 wonderful years, and she spent many years working by his side at their store on Bardstown Road and Speed Avenue.
Shirley moved into Magnolia Springs ten years ago where she enjoyed making friends, playing bridge and participating in all activities. We would like to thank the entire staff for their kindness.
Shirley is survived by her sons, James Bailen MD (Sandy) and Barry Bailen. She was so proud of her grandchildren Michael Bailen(Caren), Neal Bailen (Lisa), Erica Bailen MD (Sean Griffin MD), and Molly Bailen (Gregory Maloof). Five great-grandchildren will miss their "Bubba".
The funeral will be Tuesday, July 2nd at 2 p.m. at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue. Visitation with the family will take place at 1p.m., before the funeral. Burial will follow at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations in memory of Shirley to the Jewish Community Center Building Fund at 3600 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, Ky 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 1, 2019