Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Shirley Akin
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church
1104 South Sixth Street
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Shirley Duggins Akin


1935 - 2019
Shirley Duggins Akin Obituary
Shirley Duggins Akin

Akin, Shirley Duggins, 84, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on November 9, 1935 to Julia and Carlos Duggins.

Surviving Shirley are her daughters, Donna Marie VanDeMark (John), Susan Matthews, and Lori Milburn (Troy), 5 grandchildren, Hannah, Ben, Callie, Joshua and Lindsey. Also surviving are 2 brothers, Jim Duggins (Diane) and Don Duggins (Patricia), several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Austin Akin, brother Bill Duggins and sister, Doris Williams.

Mrs. Akin was a loving and wonderful Mother, sister, and friend. She retired as a Pediatric Nurse from The Kentucky Commission for Handicap Children after 20 years of service.

Arrangements are through Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenue, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. (bossefh.com).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
