|
|
Shirley Duggins Akin
Akin, Shirley Duggins, 84, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on November 9, 1935 to Julia and Carlos Duggins.
Surviving Shirley are her daughters, Donna Marie VanDeMark (John), Susan Matthews, and Lori Milburn (Troy), 5 grandchildren, Hannah, Ben, Callie, Joshua and Lindsey. Also surviving are 2 brothers, Jim Duggins (Diane) and Don Duggins (Patricia), several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Austin Akin, brother Bill Duggins and sister, Doris Williams.
Mrs. Akin was a loving and wonderful Mother, sister, and friend. She retired as a Pediatric Nurse from The Kentucky Commission for Handicap Children after 20 years of service.
Arrangements are through Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenue, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. (bossefh.com).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019