1/
Shirley E. Johns
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley E. Johns

Louisville - Shirley E. Johns, 88, of Louisville, Ky., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Shirley is survived by her three children, Mary Davis, Tony Johns and Patricia Barr. Three grandchildren, Melanie Sinnock (Terry), Michael Johns (Christina) and Chuck Barr. One great grandchild, Tabitha Sinnock.

A memorial service will be held at Gardencourt on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved