Shirley E. Johns



Louisville - Shirley E. Johns, 88, of Louisville, Ky., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, July 2, 2020.



Shirley is survived by her three children, Mary Davis, Tony Johns and Patricia Barr. Three grandchildren, Melanie Sinnock (Terry), Michael Johns (Christina) and Chuck Barr. One great grandchild, Tabitha Sinnock.



A memorial service will be held at Gardencourt on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM.









