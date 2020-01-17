Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
1520 Hepburn at Baxter Avenues
Resources
Shirley E. Krider

Shirley E. Krider Obituary
Shirley E. Krider

KRIDER, SHIRLEY E., 86 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with her family by her side.

Shirley was a longtime member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jake, son, Timothy, grandson, Michael and brother, Ted.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Karen Kirk (Mike), sons, Edward and Jerry Krider (Pam), sisters, Rae and Harriett, brothers Bob (Linda) and Alvin (Gail), six grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, 22, 2020 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1520 Hepburn at Baxter Avenues with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Tuesday at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenues.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
