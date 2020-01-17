|
Shirley E. Krider
KRIDER, SHIRLEY E., 86 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with her family by her side.
Shirley was a longtime member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jake, son, Timothy, grandson, Michael and brother, Ted.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Karen Kirk (Mike), sons, Edward and Jerry Krider (Pam), sisters, Rae and Harriett, brothers Bob (Linda) and Alvin (Gail), six grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, 22, 2020 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1520 Hepburn at Baxter Avenues with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Tuesday at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenues.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020