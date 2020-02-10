|
Shirley French Schmitt
Louisville - Shirley, 78, passed away February 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her long time companion, Fred Sowder.
Shirley is survived by her children, Jeff Schmitt (Carol) and Tracy Souder (Jon); sister, Deborah French August (Edmund); nieces, Jessie August and Tess Bottomley (Elliot); nephew, Zachary August; granddaughter, Katlin Thurston (Ben); and many other family, friends and 4 legged companions.
Shirley retired from Liberty National Bank where she was a loan officer for many years. After retirement Shirley had a love for crossword and jigsaw puzzles, embroidery, animals and the Hallmark channel. She and her very inquisitive mind will be truly missed.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or Cedar Lake Lodge.
A private family service will be held with a burial at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020