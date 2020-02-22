|
|
Shirley G. Katz
Shirley G. Katz, died February 20, 2020 at the age of 81.
She was a woman of many interests including travel, charitable causes and animal welfare. She also enjoyed art, Mahjong, and Canasta with her friends and was an outspoken political advocate. Family and friends described Shirley as feisty and passionate. Her family was everything to her.
Shirley was born in Louisville to the late Herman and Faye Goldberg. She was a member of The Temple and National Council of Jewish Women-Louisville Section, and she also helped develop a collection of regional art that was displayed at Jewish Hospital.
Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Donald Katz MD; her children, Karla Oberholtzer (Michael); Richard D. Katz and Todd A. Katz; her granddaughters, Logan and Sydney Oberholtzer; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Bella.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 24th at 2 p.m. at The Temple, 5101 US-42, Louisville, KY 40241.
Tribute gifts in honor of Shirley, are appreciated to: Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B, Louisville, Ky 40222; or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126 or The Temple.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020