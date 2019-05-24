Services
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home
545 KY Hwy 328 West
Waynesburg, KY 40489
(606) 379-2011
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home
545 KY Hwy 328 West
Waynesburg, KY 40489
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home
545 KY Hwy 328 West
Waynesburg, KY 40489
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home
545 KY Hwy 328 West
Waynesburg, KY 40489
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home
545 KY Hwy 328 West
Waynesburg, KY 40489
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home
545 KY Hwy 328 West
Waynesburg, KY 40489
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home
545 KY Hwy 328 West
Waynesburg, KY 40489
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Tackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Grant Tackett


1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Shirley Grant Tackett Obituary
Shirley Grant Tackett

Waynesburg

81, 22-May, Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.