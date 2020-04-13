|
|
Shirley Hall
Shepherdsville - Mr. Shirley Hall, age 79, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on April 11, 2020. Mr. Hall was born June 24, 1940 in Shepherdsville, Kentucky to the late Straus and Lula (Stallings) Hall. Mr. Hall worked for the State Highway Department where he started as a toll collector for the old Kentucky turnpike and later, he transferred to the Kentucky Highway Department. Mr. Hall met the love of his life, Nell Baumgardner when he worked the toll booth. They remained happily married for over 55 years. He loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Emery and Hillary Hall.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Nell Hall; son, Robert Hall; and his fur-baby Suki, and a host of other dear family and friends. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the .
DUE TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS, ALL SERVICES AT SCHOPPENHORST, UNDERWOOD AND BROOKS FUNERAL HOME WILL BE PRIVATE AND LIMITED TO THE CLOSEST FAMILY MEMBERS
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020