Shirley Jean CaffeeLouisville - Shirley Jean Caffee, 80, went to be with the Lord August 29, 2020"Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:31She was a member of Shively Baptist Church for 36 years, and served alongside her husband as a deacon's wife. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Larry D Caffee, her parents Willie H and Matie (Pedigo) Coons and 5 siblings. She is survived by her daughters Sherry Lynn Caffee and Cindy Jo Caffee, her brother Junior Coons (Sue), grandson Brandon Scott Caffee and Kelly and her great grandchildren Caleb Scott and Audrey Grace Caffee to whom she loved very much. "Her children arise and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:28-29 In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shively Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home Dixie Hwy 10AM to 1PM Service to follow at 1PM Burial at Beth Haven Cemetery Stonestreet Rd. MASKS REQUIRED