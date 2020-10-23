1/1
Shirley Jean Caffee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Jean Caffee

Louisville - Shirley Jean Caffee, 80, went to be with the Lord August 29, 2020

"Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:31

She was a member of Shively Baptist Church for 36 years, and served alongside her husband as a deacon's wife. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Larry D Caffee, her parents Willie H and Matie (Pedigo) Coons and 5 siblings. She is survived by her daughters Sherry Lynn Caffee and Cindy Jo Caffee, her brother Junior Coons (Sue), grandson Brandon Scott Caffee and Kelly and her great grandchildren Caleb Scott and Audrey Grace Caffee to whom she loved very much. "Her children arise and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:28-29 In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shively Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home Dixie Hwy 10AM to 1PM Service to follow at 1PM Burial at Beth Haven Cemetery Stonestreet Rd. MASKS REQUIRED






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Service
01:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved