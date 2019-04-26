Shirley Jean Davis Parker



Louisville - 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



Shirley was an amazing seamstress, sewing wedding dresses for several of her sisters and nieces. She also made countless dresses for her daughters and granddaughters. She was an accomplished cook, well known for her spaghetti and meatballs. Shirley worked tirelessly as an advocate for special needs children for a number of years.



She was born on July 18, 1934 in Pewee Valley, Kentucky to the late Luther Davis and Jimmie Pike Davis. She is also preceded in death by her son, Bryan Lee Parker; daughters, Teresa Ann Parker, Mary Beth Parker; sister, Martha Elizabeth Turner; brothers, Edwin Luther Davis and Don Gilbert Davis.



Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, James Howard Parker; sons, Mark Anthony Parker (Boo) and Kenneth Dale Parker; brothers, William Leo Davis (Ann Louise) and Charles Thomas Davis (Linda); sisters, Virgina Ann Hamm and Betty Carolyn Coakley (Fred); granddaughters, Veronica Jean Deckard (David) and Catherine Louise Followell (James); and great-granddaughters, Emily Jean Deckard and Olivia Grace Deckard; and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 10 am to 2 pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a service to honor the life of Shirley to follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.



The family requests that contributions in Shirley's memory be made to KY Humane Society.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary