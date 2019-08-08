Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Green Meadows Cemetery
Shirley Jean (Martin) Gidron

Shirley Jean (Martin) Gidron Obituary
Shirley Jean Gidron (Martin)

Louisville - 82, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda O'Bannon (Terry) and Leon Harris Jr.; sister, Bobbie Tolley ; special friend, John Stallard; grandchildren, Damon Gidron, Leon Bell Sr. (Regina), Leondra Harris, Deshawn Bell (Serrita), Detarus Bell (Jackie), Daphane Gordon((Donel), Terry N. O'Bannon (Latasha), Dionna Harris, Deidra Harris and Leondo Harris, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Saturday, August 10, at A. D. Porter Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd, with graveside service to follow at noon in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
