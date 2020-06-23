Shirley Jean Woods Forman
Shirley Jean Woods Forman

Louisville - Shirley Jean Woods Forman, 86, went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Margaret Woods; son, Kenneth Eugene Forman; and sister, Agnes Sims.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Vibert (Doug); sons, Michael Forman (Lindy) and Rudy Forman (Tracy); 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Zellers; and brother, Maurice Woods.

She was Catholic by faith and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia and Alzheimer's research. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
