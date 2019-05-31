Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jenkins Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Jenkins Roberts Obituary
Shirley Jenkins Roberts

Fern Creek - 79, passed away May 29, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was the former owner of the Kountry Korner Store and active in the Mount Washington Senior Citizens. She was preceded in death by her father, Mansfield Jenkins; along with her loving husband, Louis Roberts. She is survived by her mother, Orpha Jenkins; a son, Mike Roberts (Jane); a daugther, Jacque Gee (Steve); three grandchildren, Nikki, Matthew (Laura), and Kevin; along with one great-granddaugther, Emma. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bloomfield. Friends may visit from 1-6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kentuckiana .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now