Shirley Jenkins Roberts
Fern Creek - 79, passed away May 29, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was the former owner of the Kountry Korner Store and active in the Mount Washington Senior Citizens. She was preceded in death by her father, Mansfield Jenkins; along with her loving husband, Louis Roberts. She is survived by her mother, Orpha Jenkins; a son, Mike Roberts (Jane); a daugther, Jacque Gee (Steve); three grandchildren, Nikki, Matthew (Laura), and Kevin; along with one great-granddaugther, Emma. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bloomfield. Friends may visit from 1-6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kentuckiana .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 31, 2019